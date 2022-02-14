Leafsheets Launches Innovative Platform to Crush Cannabis Industry's High Barriers to Entry
Repaving the path to cannabis business ownership for driven entrepreneurs with big ideas and lean startup budgets.
The cannabis industry lays trip wires every step of the way on the path to licensure and operations. We want to deactivate some of those trip wires and give entrepreneurs a more accessible path.”UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis industry entrepreneurs aim to disrupt the cannabis industry by developing Leafsheets, a DIY platform making available crucial business operational documents that are usually kept secret by industry insiders, and available for 6 figure price tags. Leafsheets has repaved the path to cannabis business ownership and operation, lowering the barriers to entry to the cannabis industry one a national scale, using expertise gained from six years of cannabis business strategy consulting with capitalized investor groups and businesses.
— Juliana Whitney, Co-Founder
Thousands across the country will apply for new dispensary licenses, grow facilities and processing establishments, and few of those entrepreneurs truly understand what it takes to obtain a license, let alone operate a cannabis business. The cost of a consultant and lawyers to help in the process can run in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, just to obtain a license. The current model isn't feasible for most driven entrepreneurs and social equity applicants.
"For years we've seen entrepreneurs that can't get into the industry because they don't have the up-front capital needed JUST to do the application process correctly. We're over it. The aim of Leafsheets is to make cannabis business ownership more accessible to all, by providing knowledge and resources. It's been a passion project of ours for 2+ years and this is just the tip of the iceberg."- Nick Bembenek, Co-Founder
Leafsheets is a cannabis business platform that's simplifying cannabis entrepreneurship by providing the most vital documents for cannabis business applications and operations. The platform's products include operational documents for dispensaries, cultivation and processing facilities. Additionally, customers can find answers to regulatory questions, and links to key regulations for every legalized state in the U.S.
Can the cannabis industry be a place for entrepreneurs to create the business of their dreams before the industry gets taken over by white collar corporate culture? Leafsheets is aiming to make that dream a reality.
