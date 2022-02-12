Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1300 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Monday, January 24, 2022, in the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 3:50 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

On Friday, February 11, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, two 14 year-old juvenile males, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).