Rutland Barracks / DUI and Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4000518

                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle

STATION: VSP – Rutland  Barracks                       

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 02/04/22 @ 0330

STREET: Old Mill Road

TOWN: Killington

WEATHER: Heavy Snow

 

Violation: DUI and Unlawful Mischief

Suspect:  Logan McBride

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT

 

                                                                                 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 2/4/22 at approximately 0330 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of an intoxicated individual at a restaurant in Killington, VT. Investigation revealed that Logan McBride caused property damage and operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. McBride was arrested for suspicion of DUI and unlawful mischief and transported to the Rutland Barracks where he was processed and released on criminal citation to answer to the charge on 2/22/22 at 1230 hours.

  

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None  

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/22/22 at 1230 hours.

 

 

