Rutland Barracks / DUI and Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4000518
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle
STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 02/04/22 @ 0330
STREET: Old Mill Road
TOWN: Killington
WEATHER: Heavy Snow
Violation: DUI and Unlawful Mischief
Suspect: Logan McBride
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2/4/22 at approximately 0330 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of an intoxicated individual at a restaurant in Killington, VT. Investigation revealed that Logan McBride caused property damage and operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. McBride was arrested for suspicion of DUI and unlawful mischief and transported to the Rutland Barracks where he was processed and released on criminal citation to answer to the charge on 2/22/22 at 1230 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: None
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/22/22 at 1230 hours.