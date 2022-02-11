North Shore highway study identifies improvement opportunities

CANADA, February 11 - The study for corridor improvements from Horseshoe Bay to Lynn Valley Road is complete, resulting in opportunities that support a more reliable, efficient and sustainable transportation network.

“The area from Lynn Valley Road to Horseshoe Bay had not been studied at a corridor level for nearly three decades, and a lot has changed in that time,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of State for Infrastructure. “The findings of this study give local governments and city planners the information needed to continue their strategic transportation planning in a co-ordinated way that complements other work being done in the area. Working together on corridor planning will help us move forward as a region.”

After analyzing existing conditions and future demands of the area, the Highway 1/99 North Shore Corridor Study identified a wide range of potential short, medium and long-term opportunities.

Recommendations include:

better-connected active transportation and transit networks that will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions;

a shoulder-running bus operation;

new or reconfigured interchanges;

concepts for highway-capacity improvements; and

lane allocations.

The study, led by Parsons Inc., included engagement and input from the City of North Vancouver, District of North Vancouver, District of West Vancouver and TransLink, as well as the Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh and Musqueam First Nations in whose territories the study corridor is located. Input was received from BC Ferries and HUB Cycling.

“This study is an important step, and we look forward to collaborating on the design of long-term transportation strategies that will allow us to build a sustainable future,” said Wilson Williams (Sxwíxwtn), Squamish Nation councillor and spokesperson. “It demonstrates that when we work together, we can achieve outcomes that will benefit all our communities.”

The list of recommended concepts will help guide the North Shore Connects working group, which includes all levels of government on the North Shore that work in partnership to improve mobility in and around the region. The working group is a continuation of the Integrated North Shore Transportation Planning Project that was organized and led by Bowinn Ma as MLA for North Vancouver-Lonsdale in 2018.

The study aligns with TransLink’s Transport 2050 Regional Strategy and with B.C.’s Active Transportation Strategy, Move.Commute.Connect., which is part of the CleanBC plan to reduce pollution and make life better.

Recommendations from the study complement the Lower Lynn Improvements Project, which makes travelling safer and easier for approximately 120,000 commuters who use Highway 1 daily. The $198-million Lower Lynn Improvements Project is scheduled to be complete this spring, improving traffic flow during peak times and providing better links between municipalities to support the local economies. The project improves safety, reduces the number of traffic collisions and promotes other modes of transportation through improved pedestrian, cycling and transit facilities.

Quotes:

Mary-Ann Booth, mayor, District of West Vancouver, and chair, North Shore Connects –

“We know that we need to work together to reduce congestion, strengthen economic connections and support liveble communities. This study and the implementation of its recommendations are very important components in a suite of actions that will make it easier for people who live, work and play on the North Shore to get around.”

Linda Buchanan, mayor, City of North Vancouver –

“Moving efficiently around the community is a priority for the people who live, work and play here, but there is no single solution to congestion. That’s why I am glad to see walking, cycling and transit represented in this report. The city is committed to working with the Province on mobility improvements that will make it easier for everyone to move around, regardless of how they choose to travel.”

Mike Little, mayor, District of North Vancouver –

“We’re pleased to collaborate with the other North Shore municipalities and with First Nations’ governments on this crucial study. Enabling efficient transportation continues to be a key priority for people who live and work in the district and across the North Shore. The recommendations within this report will help us address the transportation challenges we face, provide important safety enhancements, and offer more options for travelling around our community.”

Learn More:

For the study summary and full study – Highway 1/99 North Shore Corridor Study: Lynn Valley Road to Horseshoe Bay: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/transportation-reports-and-reference/reports-studies/lower-mainland#northshore

CleanBC: https://cleanbc.gov.bc.ca/

Lower Lynn Improvements Project: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/highway-1-lower-lynn-improvements