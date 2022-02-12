Mojohydra Launches New Tritan BPA-Free Water Bottle With Straw That Is Getting Critical Acclaim From First Time Buyers
This one-litre Mojohydra, motivational water bottle with time markings, is fast gaining popularity among people who are into cycling, hiking, gym, Sports, and even schoolers and office goers.
Their customers love Mojohydra water bottle with time markings as its time marking is making it easier for them to remember to drink. This BPA-free product is made with food-grade silicone and Tritan plastic, making it highly durable and leakproof.
First-time buyers have made it clear that this is one of a kind motivational water bottle that encourages them to take their daily water intake through time marking. The product kit also contains a straw which means a user can easily drink from any position without needing to lean or bend. It also has a handle rope, making it easier to carry this 1-litre Mojohydra motivational water bottle anywhere the user wants.
Jennifer from Cleveland, an avid cycler, quotes, “This 1 litre water bottle is everything I could have dreamed off. Available in multiple color options, now every member of my family has got their own unique color bottle. Since it comes with a safety cloaked lid and silicone seal, there is no worry about leaks while carrying it on my bike. It just keeps the inside liquid build fresh and dust-proof, which is a definite boon for sports lovers who are into hiking, bike riding, or even school-going students such as my brother.”
Mojohydra water bottle with time markings is available with a smart and ergonomic design that ensures comfort and ease for every user. Simply flip the upper spout of this sports bottle with one hand and enjoy a drink with the silicone straw that never rusts like everyday straws. Its reusability has made it a favorite among people of all ages and gender.
While Mojohydra motivational water bottle is 100% non-toxic, odorless, and BPA-free, its Tritan material provides some extra durability during accident shocks and performs better in the temperature range of 10oc to 96oc. This is a perfect choice for even adult women and girls who are concerned about staying hydrated and want a water bottle that goes with their appearance. Boasting elite workmanship and the use of high-quality raw material, it can be a perfect gift for people’s special someone.
About MoJoHydra
Committed to providing finer quality at reasonable prices, MoJoHydra is known for its innovative and ingenious high-quality products designed for everyday use.
