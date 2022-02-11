For immediate release: February 11, 2022 (22-026)

WA Verify surpasses huge milestone: 1 million digital Vaccination Cards successfully created

State’s digital tool gives Washingtonians convenient access to their COVID-19 vaccine records

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is pleased to share WA Verify, the state’s Digital COVID-19 Verification Record system, has successfully generated more than 1 million QR codes for Washington residents, making it easier and faster for people to provide digital proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

DOH’s Office of Innovation and Technology worked closely with partners at MITRE, Microsoft, and the state of California to create WAVerify.org (VerificaWA.org). Since launching in October 2021, WA Verify has created 1,000,057 QR codes and counting, and currently supports more than 40 languages.

“Thanks to WA Verify, Washingtonians all across our state have been able to successfully access their digital COVID-19 vaccination records to show proof of vaccination at businesses, restaurants, events, and more,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. “If you have not utilized this tool yet, I highly encourage you to do so today. It is easy, fast and convenient – and helps ensure you always have proof of your COVID-19 vaccination with you.”

WA Verify draws COVID-19 records from the state’s immunization system. To use the tool, people enter their name, date of birth, and an email or phone number associated with their vaccination record. If the information matches an official record, they will receive a text or email with a link to their Digital COVID-19 Verification Record. The digital record includes a QR code that, when scanned by a SMART Health Card reader, will display the person’s COVID-19 vaccination information and can be easily added to Android or iPhone digital wallets or printed on paper.

Those who received an additional dose and/or booster dose after generating their initial QR code through WA Verify will need to repeat the process to receive an updated QR code that reflects their up to date vaccination status. To ensure updated vaccination information has been submitted to the state’s Immunization Registry, DOH recommends people wait at least three days after getting vaccinated to retrieve their digital verification record and QR code through WA Verify.

Additional information is available in the Frequently Asked Questions section of WA Verify’s website. Those who have questions or need help accessing their vaccination records can call the state’s COVID-19 Information Hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.

