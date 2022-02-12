Special election set for Georgia House District 45

(Atlanta) - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday the date of the special election required for Georgia House District 45 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Representative Matt Dollar.

The special election will be held on April 5, 2022 for the district, which includes parts of Cobb and Fulton counties. A runoff, if needed, shall be held on May 3, 2022.

Qualifying for the special election shall be held at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office at 2 MLK Jr. Drive, Suite 802, Floyd West Tower, Atlanta, Georgia 30334. The dates and hours of qualifying will be Wednesday, February 16, 2022 beginning at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, February 17, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 5:00 p.m., and Friday, February 18, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 1:00 p.m. The qualifying fee shall be $400.00.

Monday March 7, 2022 is the last day to register to vote for the special election. Advance in-person absentee voting will begin on March 14, 2022.