House Democrats Fund Government; Advance Bipartisan Priorities For The People

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

This week, House Democrats passed a number of bipartisan bills, advancing legislative priorities important to the American people. On Monday, the House overwhelmingly passed the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021. Sponsored by my friend Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, this bill, which has now passed the Senate and is headed to President Biden’s desk, will change workplace harassment regulations to prevent victims from being forced to arbitrate assault and other harassment claims.

On Tuesday, the House passed the bipartisan Postal Service Reform Act from the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which will help ensure the Postal Service has the necessary resources to provide high-quality service for the American people. I thank Chairwoman Maloney and Ranking Member Comer for their work on this legislation, which will ensure Americans can stay connected and continue to send and receive vital goods and services through the Postal Service. The House also passed Rep. David Cicilline’s Global Respect Act with a bipartisan vote, which will ensure hate has no place in the United States by preventing those who commit abuses against LGBTQ peoples abroad visas to enter the country.

House Democrats also passed a continuing resolution to keep our government open and prevent a harmful shutdown. I am pleased to see the framework for an omnibus funding package agreed upon by House and Senate Appropriations leaders and look forward to their ongoing work to reach consensus on an omnibus package. I will bring this bill to the House Floor as soon as the package is ready to ensure our government will be responsibly funded.

Sincerely yours,

Steny H. Hoyer

P.S. Please invite your friends and family to sign up for this newsletter to learn more about how House Democrats are working For the People. You can also get the latest updates and join the conversation on my Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

DEMOCRATIC NEWS UPDATE

On House Democrats’ Legislative Agenda