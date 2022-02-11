Submit Release
News Search

There were 866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,697 in the last 365 days.

House Democrats Fund Government; Advance Bipartisan Priorities For The People

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

This week, House Democrats passed a number of bipartisan bills, advancing legislative priorities important to the American people. On Monday, the House overwhelmingly passed the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021. Sponsored by my friend Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, this bill, which has now passed the Senate and is headed to President Biden’s desk, will change workplace harassment regulations to prevent victims from being forced to arbitrate assault and other harassment claims.

On Tuesday, the House passed the bipartisan Postal Service Reform Act from the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which will help ensure the Postal Service has the necessary resources to provide high-quality service for the American people. I thank Chairwoman Maloney and Ranking Member Comer for their work on this legislation, which will ensure Americans can stay connected and continue to send and receive vital goods and services through the Postal Service. The House also passed Rep. David Cicilline’s Global Respect Act with a bipartisan vote, which will ensure hate has no place in the United States by preventing those who commit abuses against LGBTQ peoples abroad visas to enter the country.

House Democrats also passed a continuing resolution to keep our government open and prevent a harmful shutdown. I am pleased to see the framework for an omnibus funding package agreed upon by House and Senate Appropriations leaders and look forward to their ongoing work to reach consensus on an omnibus package. I will bring this bill to the House Floor as soon as the package is ready to ensure our government will be responsibly funded.

Sincerely yours,

Steny H. Hoyer

P.S. Please invite your friends and family to sign up for this newsletter to learn more about how House Democrats are working For the People. You can also get the latest updates and join the conversation on my FacebookTwitter, and Instagram accounts.

DEMOCRATIC NEWS UPDATE

On House Democrats’ Legislative Agenda

You just read:

House Democrats Fund Government; Advance Bipartisan Priorities For The People

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.