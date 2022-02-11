MCAD & DOH-MIAMI-DADE Working to Adapt Active Design Guidelines to Post Pandemic Community
MCAD working to help create guidelines for healthier buildings, parks, development patterns, and public spaces with FDOH-Miami-Dade & Urban Impact Lab.
We are excited to undertake this work that will have such a wonderfully positive impact for Miami-Dade, particularly for underserved communities who were most affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working with the Florida Department of Health in Miami Dade-County (DOH-Miami-Dade), the Miami Center for Architecture & Design (MCAD) is continuing the Active Design Miami project by updating a series of policies and guidelines for creating healthier buildings, parks, open spaces, development patterns, transportation, and mobility. The MCAD team has partnered with a variety of community organizations, including Urban Impact Lab and the Health & the Built Environment Committee of the Consortium for a Healthier Miami-Dade.
— Cheryl Jacobs
“This project is a crucial component to the success of our larger project as part of a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention titled “National Initiative to Address COVID-19 Public Health Disparities among Populations at High Risk and Underserved, Including Racial and Ethnic Minority Populations and Rural Communities. We are eager to continue our work with MCAD on Active Design Miami and look forward to seeing the results of their research and outreach,” said Karen Weller, DOH-Miami-Dade, Director of the Office of Community Health and Planning.
Miami-Dade County faces health challenges, including rising obesity and chronic disease rates, as well as high rates of depression and other mental health issues. If fully implemented, Active Design Guidelines will support the health of communities by promoting the physical, mental, and social health of Miami-Dade residents through its built environment.
“We are excited to undertake this work that will have such a wonderfully positive impact for Miami-Dade, particularly for underserved communities who were most affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. It is important to understand the impact design can have on health and wellbeing,” explained Cheryl Jacobs, MCAD’s Executive Vice President.
For the next year, MCAD will focus on three areas: 1. reviewing the utilization of the Active Design Miami Guidelines with a focus on underserved and minority communities in Miami-Dade County; 2. building education and awareness about the impact design has on health, and 3. implementing a pilot project in Miami-Dade where Active Design Guidelines translate health research into design strategies where residents can easily incorporate physical activity and make healthier choices every day.
Details at www.activedesignmiami.org
About Miami Center for Architecture & Design
The Miami Center for Architecture & Design is the place for everyone interested in design and the built environment, with a community meeting space and educational programs to enhance public appreciation for architecture and design. MCAD is home to the American Institute of Architects, Miami (AIA Miami) as well as the Downtown Miami Welcome Center. Follow us on Instagram @ActiveDesignMiami and @Miami_CAD and Facebook @MiamiCenterforArchitecture.
About the Florida Department of Health
The Department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts. Follow us on Twitter at @HealthyFla and on Facebook. For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.
About the Consortium for a Healthier Miami-Dade County
The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County recognized the need for the community to join forces to combat the increasing rates of chronic disease in the county. In September 2003, a meeting of community partners was called, and the Consortium for a Healthier Miami-Dade was established. The Consortium comprises over 400 organizations, all united by the common belief that through collaboration and prevention-focused initiatives, Miami-Dade County residents can live longer, happier, and healthier.
About Urban Impact Lab
Urban Impact Lab turns complex urban challenges into solutions that build better cities. Our data-driven process puts people first to create community-centered, sustainable approaches. We believe a city can truly work for everyone if we build solutions together. For more, visit urbanimpactlab.com.
Cheryl Jacobs
Miami Center for Architecture & Design, Inc.
+1 305-448-7488
cheryl@miamicad.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook