Author and doctor’s autobiography traverses the start of his philanthropic mission

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Herzl R. Spiro has published his autobiographical memoir book titled Of Hope:

A Memoir— an inspiring story of Spiro, his family, how they helped the Jews of Europe, distressed

Israeli immigrants, and worked on the establishment of Israel. Spiro shares his formative years in

Vermont and his education journey. He describes his personal experiences in the remarkable

human rights movement of Martin Luther King. They share the creation of community mental

health care systems at Johns Hopkins, Rutgers University, and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

The book also describes the hope engendered by his remarriage and his remarkable family. The

epilogue describes the current reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rising awareness of the need

to heal the long unfair relationship with black Americans, and an increasingly deprived underclass.

The book suggests bringing hope to those now deprived using some of the methods of absorption

we used in Israel.

Herzl R. Spiro, MD, Ph.D. attained his education at Vermont, Harvard, Rutgers, New York

Hospital, and Johns Hopkins. He helped organize medical care for Rev King’s marches. Herzl

served the Jewish Agency Absorption Committee for 20 years. He was faculty at Johns Hopkins

and Rutgers before becoming professor and chair of psychiatry at the Medical College of

Wisconsin and professor of Psychiatry and Psychology at the University of Wisconsin in Madison,

where he is now an Emeritus Professor. Spiro published numerous books and research articles. He

is currently 86 years old and still works as a psychiatrist full-time serving the citizens, patients,

and distressed people of Milwaukee’s inner city.

Of Hope: A Memoir

Written by: Herzl R. Spiro, MD, PhD

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

