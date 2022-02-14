Partnership to power expanded capabilities and service offerings
Honeypot Marketing is pleased to announce that it has received a strategic investment from The Wish Group.
We are enormously excited about this partnership with Wish Group and what it will mean to our clients.”WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honeypot Marketing is pleased to announce that it has received a strategic investment from The Wish Group, a leading communications network of businesses in collaboration, staffing and marketing. The partnership will provide enhanced support to Honeypot Marketing's current clients and take the agency to the next stage in its evolution.
— Honeypot's Founder Dan Nedelko
"We are enormously excited about this partnership with Wish Group and what it will mean to our clients," says Honeypot's Founder Dan Nedelko. "Frank and I share a belief that marketing that leverages data, technology and design can transform businesses. Our partnership will enable us to scale Honeypot's current offerings to meet future market demand."
The investment strategically aligns Honeypot with Mike Agency; a full-service digital agency co-founded in 2013 by Wish Group Chairman and CEO Frank Cianciulli and Mike Agency President Mike Soragnese. The partnership will support investments in talent, new service offerings and innovation enablement for both partner businesses.
"We have worked with the Honeypot team for many years now, and I have long felt that they are part of the family," says Frank Cianciulli. "This investment formalizes a close, years-long working relationship. We share a vision for where the market is heading and how best to serve clients. I am thrilled to help support Honeypot's growth and its continued innovation."
Wish Group's roster of companies helps clients solve their most difficult digital challenges by building unique, insights-driven collaboration and marketing programs, leveraging a powerful blend of data analytics and communications technologies. Honeypot, specializing in digital marketing, sales and optimization, plugs into Wish Groups' overall vision to help clients convert prospects and scale their businesses.
ABOUT HONEYPOT MARKETING
Honeypot is an experienced team of conversion-focused marketers specializing in demand and lead generation, inbound sales conversion, content creation, social media, email marketing, eCommerce and SEO strategies. Since 2003, Honeypot Marketing has delivered measurable results for digital marketing services, technologies, strategies, and tactics. Learn more by visiting www.honeypotmarketing.com.
ABOUT WISH GROUP
With offices in Canada and the US, Wish Group is a collection of companies anchored by entrepreneurial passion, hard work and integrity. We continue to become the premier business solutions provider with diversified services to clients across industries. We strongly believe our people are the single most fantastic resource to success. When you combine great ideas with great people, you have an unstoppable force. The energy of our ambitious team, together with proven leadership excellence, creates a strong foundation that can deliver exceptional service to business clientele. Learn more by visiting www.wishgroup.ca.
