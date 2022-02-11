Winter Youth Bayventures Programs Offered at Great Bay Discovery Center

CONTACT: Beth Heckman: 603-778-0015 February 11, 2022

Greenland, NH – The Great Bay Discovery Center is again offering youth day programs are being offered again this winter during February school vacation week. Bayventures programs give children the chance to learn about the creatures and habitats of Great Bay. Sessions will be offered in February with a special program offered in March. The Great Bay Discovery Center, located at 89 Depot Road in Greenland, NH, is operated by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, and these Bayview sessions have nominal charges associated with them to cover the cost of programming and materials.

Bayventure programs are intended for children in grades 1 through 6.from The No School Syrup on Snow Program will be offered on Tuesday, March 8 from 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. The cost of each program is $30. Each program is limited to 12 participants.

Session 1: Animal Autographs—Monday, February 28, Wednesday March 2, and Friday, March 4, 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Explore the different habitats of the Discovery Center’s grounds by snowshoe (weather permitting) and learn about the wildlife tracks found along the way and the animals that make them, such as fisher, otter, and coyote. To register visit February Vacation Bayventure Camp Days

Session 2: No School Syrup on Snow Program—Tuesday March 8, 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Experience a day of maple sugaring and learn how people throughout the ages have tapped maple trees to harvest the sap. Pancakes and syrup will be enjoyed for lunch and attendees will create a craft to bring home. To register visit No School Bayventure Camp Day

The Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve’s mission is to promote informed management of the Great Bay Estuary through linked programs of research, education, and stewardship. These programs enhance scientific understanding of the estuary and communicate this information to interested citizens and decision makers. The Reserve’s programs focus on management-relevant issues aligned with four priority topics: land conservation and stewardship, water quality, biological communities and habitats, and climate change impacts and adaptation. To learn more visit www.greatbay.org.