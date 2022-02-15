BlueSky Commerce and Kerauno Announce Strategic Partnership in the SMS Industry

The partnership focuses on providing SMS and MMS experiential solutions through Kerauno’s subsidiary, KLaunch.

Given BlueSky Commerce’s extensive experience in the commerce solution space, this partnership brings expansive opportunities to drive profitability through personalized message streams.” — Josh Ross, CEO of Kerauno

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueSky Commerce, a leading provider of innovative commerce solutions, and Kerauno, a global communications solutions leader, solidified a strategic partnership that focuses on providing SMS and MMS experiential solutions through Kerauno’s subsidiary, KLaunch. The partnership provides an even greater opportunity to serve current and potential clients on a global level, helping companies connect to people in engaging ways and to offer custom text solutions with valuable data insights and personalized messaging streams for businesses of all sizes, across all industries.

"We’ve had our eye on Kerauno for quite some time and we’ve been very impressed with the solutions KLaunch is providing to the market. Thus we’re very excited to forge this partnership which we sincerely believe is a win-win for our respective client bases,” stated Todd Irwin, CEO of BlueSky Commerce. “For us, this partnership drives a greater opportunity to support our clients in all aspects of the customer journey and creates very creative ways to engage and drive conversions.”

Josh Ross, CEO of Kerauno, goes on to further state, “Text messaging opens two-way communication between brands and their customers and provides the opportunity to personalize the experience for each customer, based on their preferences. We know that 90% of consumers want brands to communicate with them via text because it is the most convenient option for them. Given BlueSky Commerce’s extensive experience in the commerce solution space, this partnership brings expansive opportunities to provide our clients with the very best ways to drive profitability through personalized mobile message streams and deepen engagement. We’re very excited about our future together.”

About BlueSky Commerce

BlueSky Commerce is a professional services company that provides a full range of business strategy, technology, marketing, and talent to clients worldwide. With more than fifteen years of experience taking enterprise-level retail, consumer products, government, life sciences, and healthcare organizations to new heights, our 360 approach with our clients has a strong track record of diversified revenue streams and solutions that promote sustainable and scalable growth. BlueSky Commerce is headquartered in Noblesville, Indiana with global business units in Toronto, Canada, and Hyderabad, India. For more information, visit www.blueskycommerce.io.

About Kerauno

KLaunch, a subsidiary of the global communication software company Kerauno, is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. KLaunch provides turn-key managed text solutions that deliver tangible outcomes through experiential, personalized, and immersive text messaging campaigns. KLaunch builds valuable relationships through fully managed text engagement services and text messaging optimization (TMO) for B2B and B2C companies, government agencies, and non-profits. The firm uses proprietary and proven communication practices, methodologies, the science of words, data, and AI bot technology to build relationships and increase revenue. For more information, visit klaunch.io or text "KLaunch" to 55433.