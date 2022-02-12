Furniture For Life Appoints Relax In Comfort as new Licensed Gallery in The Villages

OHCO M.8 Limited Edition Luxury Massage Chair BBB Logo Ken Okuyama, OHCO Designer

For the first time ever The Villages residents have an opportunity to experience the top global brands of luxury massage chairs at Lake Sumter Landing!

Relax In Comfort at The Villages was approved as a licensed Furniture For Life Gallery partner for their sterling reputation and dedication to the comfort needs of Floridians” — Cliff Levin, CEO & Founder Furniture For Life