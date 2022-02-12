Furniture For Life Appoints Relax In Comfort as new Licensed Gallery in The Villages
For the first time ever The Villages residents have an opportunity to experience the top global brands of luxury massage chairs at Lake Sumter Landing!
Relax In Comfort at The Villages was approved as a licensed Furniture For Life Gallery partner for their sterling reputation and dedication to the comfort needs of Floridians”THE VILLAGES , FLORIDA , USA, February 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Furniture For Life Gallery Now Open at the Relax In Comfort Store in The Villages, FL
— Cliff Levin, CEO & Founder Furniture For Life
On March 1, 2022, Relax In Comfort store at Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages, FL officially opens its in-store Furniture For Life Gallery. Grand opening specials and savings opportunities are available throughout February in celebration of the gallery’s grand opening.
Furniture For Life is the global leader in massage chairs, zero gravity recliners, and other comfortable and healthy furniture, and this new gallery offers consumers in The Villages the finest selection of world-class Furniture For Life massage chairs and more.
As an authorized Furniture For Life Gallery location, the Relax In Comfort store now offers an extraordinary collection of the most-trusted massage chair brands: Panasonic, OHCO, D.Core, and Positive Posture. The lineup includes the OHCO M-Series massage chair, today’s standard bearer of the global massage chair industry. The OHCO M-Series features the beautiful and unique design flair of Ken Okuyama, and unequaled massage choreography from renowned Japanese shiatsu master, Akira Okabayashi.
Dan Wall, Managing Partner of Relax In Comfort notes, “This new partnership is the culmination of many years of searching for the best massage chairs in the world. I’ve spent more than 40 years in the ‘comfort business,’ and Furniture For Life is the best supplier we have ever encountered. We’re elated to present best-in-class luxury massage chairs. Our customers deserve excellence, and we know that people will fall in love with our new and incredible lineup."
According to The Villages store manager, Roberta Randall, “Furniture For Life embodies true commitment to superior customer service and exceptional product quality. This is why I’m excited to be part of the Furniture For Life family. I really want people to experience the magnificent wellness benefits of our new lineup, particularly of our luxury massage chairs.”
Roberta also adds, “Consumers are attracted to buying online for one reason: price. But how do you buy a ‘feeling’ online? It’s impossible to assess a massage chair or zero gravity chair without EXPERIENCING it. Now that we have a Furniture For Life gallery, the good news is, we offer the same prices you find online along with the opportunity to try before you buy.”
Cliff Levin, the CEO and founder of Furniture For Life, says “Relax In Comfort at The Villages was approved as a licensed Furniture For Life Gallery partner for their sterling reputation and dedication to the comfort needs of Floridians. Their friendly, highly-trained staff make them great partners in our mission to make the world a more comfortable place.”
Relax In Comfort is well known as the leader in wellness furniture and smart number beds throughout the State of Florida. Grand Opening specials and promotions will continue thru end of March 2022 with free local set up and installation.
ABOUT FURNITURE FOR LIFE
Based in Boulder, CO., the 2017 National Geographic “happiest city in the U.S.,” Furniture For Life is a leading maker and distributor of furnishings designed to look good in your home, improve your comfort, and enhance your health and wellness. The company is at the forefront of the massage chair industry, manufactures the world’s only True Zero Gravity® recliners, designs unique mattresses, and more. Furniture For Life is committed to the welfare of people everywhere in pursuit of its mission to make the world a more comfortable place. For more
information, visit FurnitureForLife.com.
ABOUT RELAX IN COMFORT
Relax In Comfort is the oldest and most awarded back care and sleep specialty store in America. Based in Winter Park, FL and founded in 1967 by Anthony & Lucy DePaulis, it is now a 3rd generation family-operated small business. Both Dan Wall and Roberta Randall are long-time residents of The Villages and are proud to call The Villages their home. The store mission is to provide the very best value to our customers and to treat every customer like a welcomed friend. We are dedicated to offering the very best in adjustable smart number beds, luxury massage chairs and zero gravity recliners For more information or to schedule a private showroom appointment please visit RelaxInComfortVillages.com
