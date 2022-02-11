Boygenius and LVDaBoss Announce Release of New Album, “Fearless, the Fall of the Matrix”
Album released through The New Empire Entertainment labelAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular veteran artists Boygenius (Earl Langham Jr.) and LVDaBoss (Billy Lavale Walker) have combined to release a new album, “Fearless, the Fall of the Matrix,” on up-and-coming The New Empire Entertainment label.
The duo previously released a single, “For the Summer,” which can be found on YouTube, Google Play Music and Spotify. “For the Summer” was described as a beautifully classic groove that draws you from the start with its crisp and clear finish blending beautifully with classic elements and layers that transport you to a simpler time, with synths and samples that emerge intermittently throughout that have a distinct sense of originality.
In the early 2000s, LVDaBoss was a dedicated member of the Austin-based group UTC Untamed Clique before going their separate ways in 2004. After the split, LVDaBoss determinedly continued recording independently, following his dream of becoming the next rap legend from the South. By virtue of his dedication and talent, LVDaBoss was named Austin’s Featured Artist for KAZI 88.7 FM in 2009. As a result of this accomplishment, LVDaBoss performed every week for three months at a popular weekly East Austin hip-hop concert event known as Jump on It. LVDaBoss’s plan for developing his career is to continue to be dedicated, remain humble and work diligently on his future endeavors.
LVDaBoss has an upcoming EP entitled “Big Dreams and Weed Leafs.” His song “Just Gas” can be purchased on iTunes, Google Play Music and Spotify. LVDaBoss also has an album out, “Loners Plate,” available on all streaming platforms.
Mississippi native Boygenius learned his craft in Houston, where he was part of the scene that included such artists as Z ro, Trae da Truth, Lil KEKE, Street Military, D., and Hawk and Moe. What Earl learned from these big names is that, if you work hard at your craft, you will earn the respect of the streets, which will become your fans.
The label has also signed rising new artist Young RnB.
The trio will be performing at the Wrap Plug 2022 Spring Break Jam in South Padre Island, Texas on March 5-6, as well as at South by Southwest in Austin in mid-March.
The New Empire Entertainment label is the hardest working independent label, producing some of the best music that people can feel good and relate to and a new chapter in hip hop.
For more information about the New Empire Entertainment label, which also manages and produces artists, visit thenewempireentertainment.com. The label can be followed on Instagram at @thenewempireentertainment, while the artist’s Instagrams are @lavalelvdaboss and @earllangham @youngrnb18.
