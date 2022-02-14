Nevada Tech Company Brisk Health Launches Mobile Urgent Care

Brisk Health Henderson HQ

Brisk Health is utilizing technology to deliver personal and mobile urgent care to better meet the modern healthcare needs in southern Nevada.

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brisk Health announces an advanced mobile urgent care app that offers on-demand healthcare 24/7 with the ease and convenience of mobile visits and telemedicine.With more demand on urgent care centers, the limited appointments have put extra stress on patients. The demand for mobile and virtual options is giving more peace of mind to people in the ever-changing conditions of the world today.Brisk Health is an on-demand mobile urgent care and telemedicine service that allows patients to request care anytime via video consultations as well as in-home visits.With Brisk Health, patients can:➢ Access 24/7 video consultations and text with a Brisk Health provider➢ Schedule same day visit or at a future date and time➢ Receive same day prescription delivery“At Brisk Health, we are redefining healthcare through technology,” said Jesse Clark, co-founder of Brisk Health. “Our app allows patients to schedule a same day visit in the privacy of their home, office, hotel room, sports field or video chat with a Brisk Health provider.”The free app is used to provide medical care quickly to patients at their specified location. The Brisk Health app allows for a quicker and stress-free experience through digital communication, premium health concierge service, appointment requests, and confirmations. Additional family members may be added under one account through the app making it easier to access care.Brisk Health has established extensive partnerships with major insurance companies, such as Medicare and Medicaid. These partnerships allow Brisk Health to deliver high-quality and affordable care.About Brisk HealthBrisk Health provides 24/7 access to a mobile urgent care and telemedicine utilizing technology to deliver personal and remote healthcare services. Patients can request medical care online with an easy-to-use mobile app-based platform. For more information please visit our website at briskhealth.com, or with the Brisk Health mobile app available for free at Google Play for Android and the App Store for iOS.

Brisk Health | An Urgent Care That Comes to You!