NAEIR.org Reminds U.S. Companies That Outdated Inventory Can Help Pandemic-Strapped Nonprofits

Paula DeJaynes & Gary C. Smith Gary C. Smith is the president of NAEIR.org

One thing we’ve learned, it’s that people like helping other people. Businesses stepped up for Americans who were strapped by the COVID-19 recession .

If your company has products that could help someone else, consider in-kind donations – and make it easy on yourself by working with a gifts-in-kind organization like NAEIR.” — Gary C. Smith