Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Expansion of ABA Services in Indiana
Leading ABA Provider Set to Open Newest Location in Anderson, INANDERSON, IN, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of center-based, Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") therapy, today announced a new center location in Anderson, Indiana. Lighthouse Autism Center is currently the largest ABA provider in Indiana with a network of locations across Indiana, southwest Michigan and central Illinois. Autism spectrum disorder is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders in the United States. As the need for “ABA” services grow, Lighthouse Autism Center continues to expand to help more families and children with autism, reach their goals.
Lighthouse Autism Center’s new Anderson center will offer a unique ABA therapy model that fuses together the sciences of ABA and speech therapy. By blending multiple research-proven therapies into one comprehensive program, and integrating highly trained, compassionate staff, Lighthouse Autism Center offers families the most enhanced and effective approach to autism treatment available.
“We are thrilled to continue our mission of providing the highest quality autism services to children and families through our facilities. The newest center in Anderson will feature a state-of-the-art facility with a team of highly trained and passionate clinicians. Through our unique clinical model, children with autism receive the support they need to achieve the best possible outcomes in a beautiful environment designed to nurture their growth,” said Gregg Maggioli, co-founder and CEO of Lighthouse Autism Center.
The new Anderson center opened on Monday February 14, 2022. This new, cutting-edge facility will operate in place of the existing Anderson center location, providing autism services to 35 children and their families and create over 15 new jobs in the area. To learn or more or inquire about enrollment, visit www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
About Lighthouse Autism Center
Headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, Lighthouse was founded in 2012 by Gregg and Sandy Maggioli, the parents of a child with autism. Over the past nine years, Lighthouse has grown into a leading center-based provider of ABA therapy for children on the autism spectrum, with a network of centers across Indiana, southwestern Michigan and central Illinois. As the largest ABA provider in the state of Indiana, Lighthouse’s state-of-the-art centers focus on providing intensive one-on-one ABA therapy services to children with autism. For more information about Lighthouse, visit the company's website at: www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
