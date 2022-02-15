GoVibe Adds New Luxury Rental Cars and Valet Services for Oahu, Hawaii
We know that when people need a rental car on Oahu they want great service and we aim to give it to them.”OAHU, HAWAII, US, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoVibe, a Honolulu-based car rental company is taking steps to address the frustration travelers and tourists experience with their rental cars. GoVibe’s mission is to ensure a unique and personal car rental experience for its members and has recently added a line of luxury cars to its rental fleet to complement the GoVibe valet pick-up and drop-off service.
“We know that when people need a rental car on Oahu they want great service and we aim to give it to them,” added Gary Oda, founder of GoVibe. “Although we’re currently only operating at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and with a few key Waikiki hotel partners, our goal is to expand and provide a seamless experience for GoVibe members everywhere.”
The GoVibe car rental experience is simple and quick. Reserve a vehicle online, download the app, and then upon your arrival at the baggage claim, notify GoVibe and a GoVibe ambassador will be dispatched to meet you at the airport with your rental car. Your transaction will be consummated minutes away at a GoVibe hub and you’re on your way. No crowded shuttles or longs lines, with GoVibe you’ll enjoy personalized service, minimal wait time, and access to a clean fleet of cars.
In addition to its luxury car line, the GoVibe fleet includes makes and models for every taste and budget including a range of cars from Nissan including their Sentra, Altima, Maxima, Rogue, Pathfinder, as well as SUVs and Chevrolet Camaro convertibles.
“We know that when people visit Hawaii they want to enjoy their experience,” added Gary Oda. “The GoVibe experience with our app-based booking and customer engagement platform, our luxury car rentals, and customer service earn us great feedback every time!”
GoVibe shares insider tips for visiting Hawaii on its Instagram page that includes fun things to do, destinations that locals love, deals, and more.
About GoVibe
GoVibe is an Oahu-based start-up whose mission is to elevate the car rental experience for its members and build synergy with its hotel and auto dealership partners. GoVibe maintains the highest standards when it comes to the vehicles, drivers, customer service, and cleanliness. For more information about GoVibe, please visit the site at: https://govibe.com.
