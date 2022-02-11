Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,729 in the last 365 days.

Author Kenneth J. Coleman Provides Hope to Prisoners in the State of Texas

Author Kenneth J. Coleman

Made To Have Dominion: Why God Created Us By Kenneth J. Coleman

Mission to Provide Life-Changing Book to All Texas Inmates

HOUSTON, TX, USA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenneth J. Coleman has released his book, Made To Have Dominion: Why God Created Us, to teach people who they are and why they were created. His book provides simple keys to stepping into a greater awareness of life's purpose and in the process, teach people principles to live into all they were created to be, receive practical guidance on how to activate the authority they have been given in their life, and from there impact our communities, our churches, and our world.

“This book is one of the greatest, well-organized, pieces of literature dealing with God’s Kingdom reigning on earth. It’s a simplistic, profound revelation of the power, order and peace that God gave His people to conquer all opposition. We, as Christians are equipped with a heavenly battle to expand God’s kingdom.”
-Pastor Clarence Williams

Now, prisoners in the state of Texas can receive this message of hope and work towards rehabilitation, life change and fullness. Through a partnership with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and its chaplains, Kenneth has a new outreach initiative in his ministry, working to provide this pivotal Gospel message to every single person incarcerated in the state of Texas. To participate in this life-changing work, donations can be made to kennethjcolemanministries.com in the amount of $10. For each donation made, not only will a Texas inmate receive a copy of this book, but the donor will receive a discounted rate on their own purchase. To learn more, go to kennethjcolemanministries.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kenneth J. Coleman is the published author of Made to Have Dominion – Why God Created Us. He currently serves as a bible teacher in his local ministry. Kenneth formerly served as Director of Evangelism to over fifty communities in low-income areas of Houston, Texas. During his time of service, hundreds made the decision to follow Christ. In December of 1989 Kenneth had a powerful and deeply intimate experience with the person of the Holy Spirit.

From that event, God led Kenneth to ministering to the Body of Christ. Since being ordained in 1990, Kenneth is recognized to have a call of God on his life by World Ministry Fellowship located in Parker, Texas.

For inquiries, to donate or request a copy of the book, please contact:

Kenneth J. Coleman
Kenneth J. Coleman Ministries
+1 281-879-4373
info@kennethjcolemanministries.com

You just read:

Author Kenneth J. Coleman Provides Hope to Prisoners in the State of Texas

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.