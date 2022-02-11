Submit Release
CARAVAN GROUP APPOINTS CPG EXECUTIVE SHAUNTE MEARS-WATKINS TO IT’S ADVISORY BOARD

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caravan Group, Inc., producer of the Caravan Vendor Relationship Platform, announced today the appointment of Shaunte Mears-Watkins to its Advisory Board.

Shaunte Mears-Watkins is a recognized leader in the CPG space. She currently holds the role of Chief Commercial Officer at Clif Bar and Company, a manufacturer in the energy food and drink space. Prior to joining Clif Bar and Company, Ms. Mears-Watkins spent nearly 15 years at The Clorox Company holding senior roles including Vice President of Marketing, Specialty Division, General Manager Clorox Australia, and New Zealand, and most recently, Vice President of Strategy and Chief of Staff to the Office of the CEO. Ms. Mears-Watkins holds a BA from Stanford University in Economics and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“We are beyond excited to have Shaunte join our advisory board,” said Tasneem Manjra, Co-founder and Head of Product at Caravan Group. “Her operating and management experience with global brands like Burt’s Bees, Kingsford, Hidden Valley, and Clorox, will be instrumental in helping us drive our goal to change the way manufacturers and retailers manage their vendor and supplier relationships.”

ABOUT CARAVAN:

Caravan is a Vendor Relationship Platform that allows retailers, manufacturers, and anyone with vendors to improve their bottom line, optimize vendor relationships, increase supplier diversity, and reduce hurdles in their supply chain. Setup is easy and the learning curve is virtually flat. More information can be found at www.caravantech.io.

