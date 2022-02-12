Group Campaigning for the Rights of Clinically Vulnerable People Urges Government to Adopt Covid Mitigations in Schools

Grassroots group F4VL have contacted UK MP's asking for mitigations in schools & colleges to prevent further deaths & damage to children’s health

The government's policy of abandoning Covid mitigations puts our children, our teachers and our communities at risk and breaches the human rights of the clinically (extremely) vulnerable” — Emmy Kelly F4VL Founder

ARMAGH, NORTHERN IRELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grassroots campaigns group Fighting for Vulnerable Lives (F4VL) have launched a new campaign asking the UK government to consider the rights of Clinically (Extremely) Vulnerable children and young people by adopting Covid-19 mitigations in all schools and colleges to prevent further deaths and enduring damage to children’s health and life chances.Fighting for Vulnerable Lives founder Emmy Kelly said:"We now know for certain that Covid-19 is hitting children hard and with the potential for long-term damage to their health and prospects. The government's policy of abandoning Covid mitigations puts our children, our teachers and our communities at risk and breaches the human rights of the clinically (extremely) vulnerable. We need mitigations back in our classrooms to avoid further tragedy and long-term harm AND to avoid the conclusion that this government attaches a lower value to the lives of the vulnerable”Fighting for Vulnerable Lives (F4VL) was founded in 2021 as a campaigns organisation in response to the end of shielding and the removal of Clinically Vulnerable and Clinically Extremely Vulnerable (CV/CEV) status whilst still in the middle of a pandemic. During the pandemic around 3.8 million UK people were deemed to be Clinically Vulnerable and/or Clinically Extremely Vulnerable to Covid-19.Removal of shielding, status and mitigations has brought about an even deeper loss of equality, rights and protections which affects all aspects of the lives of the most vulnerable. Putting our children, our teachers and our communities at risk through a lack of Covid mitigations in schools has left many Clinically Vulnerable, Clinically Extremely Vulnerable people and their families feeling:● A loss of access to safe education● A loss of access to safe workplaces● A loss of success to safe social care● A loss of access to regular medical treatments● A loss of ability to mitigate our risks● A sense of inferior value placed on our livesThe campaigns group have contacted Members of Parliament from across the UK to raise MP's awareness of the current situation:● The political decision to cease Covid-19 mitigation measures (restrictions) and the mandating of school attendance and non-mask wearing creates unacceptable risks to the lives and health of all. We do not want anyone to be placed at avoidable risk of contracting Covid-19, developing Long Covid and/or becoming Clinically (Extremely) Vulnerable (CEV/CV).● The ending of mitigations exacerbates risks and stress for those already CEV/CV● Rights and laws are being breached on several fronts: Human Rights to life, education, and health; the Equality Act; the Disability Act and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child● The decision to abandon mitigations is not supported by the science; the science supports continued and increased mitigation if all children are to be safe● As a neurotropic virus, Covid-19 has the capacity to inflict long term damage on the brain and other organs. This is not a mild disease, especially in the unvaccinated● Acute cases, hospitalisations, and cases of Long Covid are at record highs. The numbers with long term cognitive impairment, diabetes and myocarditis will also grow● 142 children have died, nearly 50 percent of these tragic child Covid deaths occurring since ‘Freedom Day’F4VL exists to fight for the vulnerable, to fight for those equalities, rights and protections which were hard-won pre-pandemic, and which are now being breached at every turn.For more information on F4VL check out their website:orplease email: info@f4vl.co.ukFor media enquiries contact: mediaoutreach@f4vl.co.uk

Children Die Of Covid In The Name Of Freedom, Are CEV/CV Expendable?