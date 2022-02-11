IAQ Distribution Encouraging Schools to Prioritize Indoor Air Quality
Riverside Unified School District Protecting Students, Teachers, and Guests with WellAir Products
Many schools, businesses, and government agencies throughout the United States are already using WellAir and other IAQ products, enjoying the peace of mind that brings”RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IAQ Distribution, a provider of sustainable, leading-edge energy and indoor air quality solutions, is continuing to encourage schools to prioritize indoor air quality to protect the health of students, teachers, and guests. Riverside Unified School District recently procured 2,000 WellAir products to protect more than 40,000 students. IAQ Distribution is an exclusive distributor of WellAir products.
The WellAir product line is the first line of protection against airborne viruses and bacteria. The technology safely disinfects air in a sub-second timeframe. It provides a long-term solution for combatting harmful pathogens, deactivating volatile organic compounds and pollen, killing all airborne microorganisms on contact.
“Many schools, businesses, and government agencies throughout the United States are already using WellAir and other IAQ products, enjoying the peace of mind that brings,” stated Chris Fall, President of IAQ Distribution. “With growing uncertainty over COVID-19 variants and related discussions about possible school closures, mask mandates, vaccination decisions, etc., we are grateful for the opportunity to provide safety assurances to schools, businesses, and other entities, nationwide.”
As more school leaders realize the effectiveness of IAQ Distribution products, and the fact many are reimbursable through FEMA Emergency Funds and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (specifically the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund), procuring the technology becomes an immediate priority.
"The WellAir Protect 900 portable air infection prevention device provides vital peace of mind. The medical-grade NanoStrike technology it uses helps to safely clean the air by reducing contaminants and viruses 24 hours a day. The decision was obvious once we reviewed the NanoStrike testing and scientific data, specifically its effectiveness on the SARS CoV-2 virus”, stated Ken Mueller, Director of Operations at Riverside Unified School District.
“Students, faculty, and staff at Riverside Unified Schools will be breathing easier as they benefit from the best possible indoor air quality,” explained Chris Fall, President of IAQ Distribution. IAQ Distribution products provide the highest level of room-based air purification and disinfection available on the market today.”
IAQ Distribution provides award-winning, innovative, and energy-efficient medical devices that measure, purify, and disinfect air within any room, using a combination of proven scientific processes, including ultraviolet light, oxidation, and filtration. The technology deployed by IAQ Distribution eliminates 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within sub-seconds. Thousands of classrooms, businesses, and government agencies have already engaged IAQ Distribution to install solutions to measure air quality, address issues, and ensure the safety of everyone inside.
