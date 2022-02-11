Paid for by $100 million in the federal American Rescue Plan Act, 12 projects across Wisconsin are to soon receive $59.5 million in Workforce Innovation Grants through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

They tackle the state’s most pressing workforce challenges, from child care to worker training. One such project is located at Madison Area Technical College. Madison College will get $2.9 million — partly to assess what each community in its service area needs in terms of child care providers, as well as training and funding. Around $3.7 million is expected to go to the Green County Family YMCA for the addition of a 5,000-square-foot day care and preschool wing for programs and classes, as well as a 6,000-square-foot youth development space. WEDC CEO Missy Hughes said financial packages, like the workforce grants, are a short-term fix to the child care industry’s struggles, adding “we need to have a longer-term strategy.”

(Adapted from “Child care providers, parents seek solutions for struggling system,” Feb. 7, 2022, Wisconsin State Journal)