MDHHS issues Requests for Proposals for human trafficking programming expansion

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFPs) to enhance or expand the services offered by victim service organizations with a demonstrated history of successfully serving victims of human trafficking.   

For the initial award period of May 1 through Sept. 30, 2022, the grant will support enhancement of services offered by organizations that victims of labor and sex trafficking often require to address their needs. In subsequent award periods, the grant will continue to support a wide range of services to human sex and labor trafficking survivors.

This RFP is open to federally recognized Native American tribes and 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations, including faith-based organizations. A total of $4 million, subject to continued availability of funding, will be awarded in the first award period, with the first year focusing on enhancement of the scope of services offered. In the first award period, MDHHS anticipates issuing up to 30 awards with a maximum of $450,000 possible for a single award.

Grant applications for the Human Trafficking Program RFP must be submitted electronically through the EGrAMS program by 3 p.m., Friday, March 11.

For more information or to apply, visit the EGrAMS website and select "About EGrAMS" link in the left panel to access the "Competitive Application Instructions" training manual. The complete RFP can be accessed under the 'Current Grants' section under the "Bureau of Community Services" link and selecting the "HTP-2022" grant program.

