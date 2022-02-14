Amulet Hotkey unveils a new brand identity
The company have launched a new website showcasing a new logo and brand visuals, along with expanded contentLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading computing solutions specialist, Amulet Hotkey, has completed a major rebrand following the acquisition of the business in 2019. The company have been working toward a brand refresh that reflects its world class engineering innovation.
Launching in 1991 as Amulet Electronics, and later merged with Hotkey Systems to become Amulet Hotkey, over the next 20 years the company has continued to grow by being the trusted choice for power, agility and security for mission critical and data intensive workloads.
Through this growth emerged the requirement to overhaul the website – updating the product catalogue focused site, to launch a more streamlined version in 2020. The evolution continued with new content being added describing the company’s expansion in providing end-to-end solutions along with the broad spectrum of industries served.
It was during this evolution the opportunity arose to reconsider the brand identity, so along with the launch of the new website, Amulet Hotkey are also revealing a new logo and design that is in keeping with the modern technology sector.
“This rebrand was prompted by the acquisition in 2019 and a clear realization that our brand, along with the website, wasn’t reflecting the capabilities of the company” commented Executive Chairman, Stewart Holness.
“It has been 20 years since the company last looked at the brand identity in earnest, so updating the website offered the perfect opportunity to bring the brand identity up to date” added Erica Bennett, Marketing Manager.
With the website now launched, Amulet Hotkey are expected to continue to grow their share of voice as industry leaders in break through compute power that is already giving leading organizations the infrastructure to be agile, flexible and quick to respond to change.
About Amulet Hotkey
Trusted for 30 years to provide the knowledge and expertise to deliver leading end-to-end computing solutions, including our Agile Work Environments, Edge AI & Computer Vision and High-Performance Computing. Amulet Hotkey innovate exceptional technology infrastructure providing best in class power agility and security for mission critical and data intensive workloads. Everything is designed and manufactured in our own facilities under full ISO accredited process for guaranteed security.
