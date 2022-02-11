Spring Trout Season to Open at Downstate Ponds With Youth-Only Day March 5

Stocked rainbow trout to be the big catch when the downstate spring trout season opens with a youth-only fishing day Saturday, March 5.

Rainbow trout illustration credit: Duane Raver for DNREC.

Stocked Ponds Closed to All Fishing from Saturday, Feb. 19 through Friday, March 4

Delaware’s 2022 downstate pond trout season will open for youth anglers only under age 16 at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, followed by the opening of the regular trout season for all anglers at 7 a.m. the next day, Sunday, March 6, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. Fishing will be allowed both days from 7 a.m. to a half-hour after sunset unless otherwise restricted by area rules, with trout fishing open thereafter from a half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset unless otherwise restricted by area rules.

Both Tidbury Pond near Dover in Kent County and Newton Pond near Greenwood in Sussex County will be stocked and open for trout fishing pending pond ice conditions that might prevent either stocking or fishing. COVID-19 guidelines continue to recommend six feet of separation from other anglers, or approximately the length of many fishing rods.

To improve trout fishing for the season openers, Tidbury and Newton Pond will be closed to all fishing from Saturday, Feb. 19 through Friday, March 4 to accommodate trout stocking, eliminate incidental hooking of stocked trout and allow them time to adjust to their new waters.

Each pond will be stocked with more than 300 pounds of 12- to 13-inch rainbow trout before opening day, with a second stocking in mid-March. Trophy-sized trout weighing two or more pounds will be included in the stocking as an added attraction for trout anglers.

Trout anglers planning to fish Tidbury or Newton Pond should note the following rules and regulations:

A Delaware fishing license is required, unless an angler is exempt.

A Delaware trout stamp is required through April 1, unless an angler is exempt.

The daily possession limit is six trout.

Proceeds from the purchase of Delaware trout stamps are used to help purchase trout for stocking the next year. This popular fishery is also supported by federal Sport Fish Restoration funds administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that are generated from anglers purchasing fishing equipment.

Delaware fishing licenses and trout stamps are sold online and by license agents statewide. To find a participating agent, or to purchase a license online, visit de.gov/fishinglicense. For additional information on Delaware fishing licenses and trout

stamps, call the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Recreational Licensing office at 302-739-9918.

Delaware’s trout season in upstate streams will open Saturday, April 2 with a youth-only day, followed by the opening of the regular trout season for all anglers on Sunday, April 3.

For more information about fishing in Delaware, including license and trout stamp requirements, please see the 2022 Delaware Fishing Guide. The guide also is available in printed form from license agents throughout the state or by calling the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.

