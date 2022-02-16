MLife Music Group Drops Standout Single and Music Video, "The Reason"
In collaboration with Eko Media Productions, Norman Alexander's "The Reason" is now available.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NY-based label MLife Music Group presents new track, "The Reason," written and performed by industry phenom Norman Alexander. This heartfelt four-minute single is accompanied by provocative fiery visuals that display the artist's genuine emotion. Speaking about the feelings behind the song, Norman Alexander shares, "It was like throwing myself into a sea full of waves. I wanted to stay honest in my words and true to the story I was telling, so I forced myself to relive it over and over again."
Known for their professional work and humanitarian cause, MLife Music Group is a top-notch management team, led by President & CEO Mike Jean. In their stable is the singer-songwriter Norman Alexander. He hails from The World's Borough, drawing inspiration from influential icons Sam Cooke, Etta James, and Beres Hammond to modern acts like Adele and John Legend while nurturing his own signature sound. Norman Alexander made his first splash publicly on the music scene just a year ago with 'No Goodbyes' music video, In Memoriam, remembering those who have passed on. With more than 1M views and growing, there is no denying that this promising talent is on the rise. His sophomore track "All I Know" is also sought-after by fans, notable curators, and influencers. With Alexander boasting both raw passion and bravado in his latest musical offering, "The Reason" is expected to jump off the charts in 2022, and is indeed a turning point in Alexander's career.
For more details on MLife Music Group, visit their website. Fans can now stream "The Reason" via all major streaming services, including YouTube. To know more about Norman Alexander’s upcoming endeavors, follow him via his Instagram handle.
