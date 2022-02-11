Submit Release
Author Pedro Leon Jr. Gives an Action-Packed Adventure in New Book

Siege at Rio Bend puts everyone on edge

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—Traveling, as they say, is food for the soul. You meet different people, discover new cultures, and learn about things you’ve never known before. But what if your travels become packed with unexpected events and transform into a whole new adventure, one that you never imagined? This is what is at the center of author Pedro Leon Jr.’s new book Siege at Rio Bend.

Born in the late ’50s in Brawley, California, Pedro grew up in a big family. With four whole siblings and seventeen half-brothers and half-sisters, he is no stranger to big and modern families. Growing up, he and his family spent time in the Imperial Valley part of the state before moving to Tulare County. After completing high school, he joined the US Marines before moving on to become an ICE agent. A post he held until his retirement in 2006.

Even in adulthood, Pedro has embraced this progressive notion of families. With his first wife, he shares three children who gave him a total of eight grandchildren. From his second marriage, he has three stepchildren. From them, he is a step-grandfather of thirteen kids.

Siege at Rio Bend tells of the people and the travels that are loosely based on the author’s experiences. With his many travels in the different parts of the world, readers will be taken along for the ride and learn of the many wonders various places have to offer. This, coupled with Pedro’s active and rich imagination, the book is packed with action scenes that will surely put the readers at the edge of their seats.

This book will make fans of thrillers and adventure-packed scenes hungry for more. Get a copy today through Amazon or through Balboapress.com.


