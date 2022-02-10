PHILIPPINES, February 10 - Press Release February 10, 2022 RESPECT DEMOCRACY - REVILLA "It is unfortunate that some, who portray themselves as advocates of democracy, are the very same people who disrespect democracy." This is how Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. described the bashers of actress Toni Gonzaga who expressed her support for the candidacies of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. for President, and Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio for Vice President. The Senator reminded that choice is an essential element of democracy and it is that diversity that makes democracy alive and great. He added that some will not agree with the choices others make, but they must respect it for their choices to be respected as well. "It is befuddling how some camps can show so much disrespect and hate for others choices, while at the same time demanding respect for their choices," expressed Revilla. "Kung ipipilit nila ang kanilangdesisyon bilang natatanging dapat sundin ng lahat - hindi ba sobrang self-righteous niyan at pandidikta nasa kapwa?" The solon appealed to voters to respect democracy. "Saeleksyon pantay-pantay lahat - walang nakaka-angat; walang nakakalamang; walang elitista; walang mahirap- lahat may tig-iisang boto," he explained. " Kung tutugisin natin ang isang tao dahil sa kanyang desisyon at magiging boto, hindi yung tao ang sinisira natin kundi ang demokrasya mismo," Giit ni Revilla. "Kaya igalang natin ang demokrasya. Igalang natin ang desisyon ng kapwa. Democracy will not work if we don't," he ended.