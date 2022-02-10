Sweden joins international Media Freedom Coalition

Sweden has joined the global Media Freedom Coalition (MFC). Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde will represent Sweden at the MFC’s Third Global Conference for Media Freedom, which will take place in Tallinn on 9–10 February.

“It is with pleasure that I can announce that Sweden has joined the Media Freedom Coalition. The negative trend in recent years of intimidation and harassment of journalists is a threat to democracy. Sweden has a long tradition of standing up for freedom of expression and freedom of the press internationally,” says Ms Linde.

“As the minister responsible for media and democracy, I see the value in exchanging experiences internationally on issues relating to freedom of the press and freedom of expression. This is a shared concern and I therefore welcome Sweden’s membership of the Media Freedom Coalition,” says Minister for Culture Jeanette Gustafsdotter.

The MFC was founded in 2019 at the initiative of the United Kingdom. The MFC currently has 50 members.

Members of the MFC have signed the Global Pledge on Media Freedom, a written commitment to improving media freedom domestically and working together internationally, including by taking action when journalists or other media actors are threatened, and working for accountability when media freedom is curtailed.