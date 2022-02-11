Submit Release
Preliminary year-end State of Hawaii traffic fatality data for 2021

Posted on Feb 10, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) reports 94 traffic-related deaths on Hawaii roads in 2021 as a result of 94 crashes. These figures are up from 2020 (85 fatalities), when nationwide traffic fatalities trended up, but down from the 108 fatalities recorded for 2019.

Driving under the influence, speed, and distracted driving were top contributors to Hawaii’s traffic fatalities in 2021. That trend is continuing as 2022 begins to unfold, with preliminary data showing a majority of the 16 fatalities for the month of January (as of this posting), resulting from unlawful and avoidable behavior on the road. Highway users continue to put themselves and others at risk through these actions.

“I would like to stop talking about fatalities as numbers and start talking about how we can save people’s lives by doing something as easy as following the law,” said Hawaii Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen. “That’s why we’re targeting strategies such as raised crosswalks and roundabouts that reduce speeds in corridors to minimize the potential for fatalities when someone messes up. The faster the vehicle involved in a collision is traveling, the less likely it is that the person hit will survive. 9 out of 10 people hit by a car at 20 mph will live—double the speed to 40 mph and only 1 out of 10 survive.”

HDOT’s highway safety strategy aligns with the Federal Highways Administration (FHWA) Safe System approach that sets a target of zero traffic fatalities. To learn more about strategies HDOT and its traffic safety partners are implementing, visit the following sites:

The preliminary traffic fatalities may change based on the outcome of medical or other reports on recent motor vehicle crashes. If the fatality numbers do change, HDOT will issue an update to this news release.

Traffic Fatality Data from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021

Motor Vehicle Occupants  

Pedestrians

 M/C, Moped, Scooter Operators  

Bicyclists

 ATV

Operators

 

  

TOTAL
C&C of Honolulu  

9

  

19

 10 – m/c’s

1-moped*

8 – scooters

Total – 19*

  

3

  

50
Hawaii County  

14

  

2

 8- m/c’s

0- mopeds

1 – scooters

Total – 9

  

1

  

26
Maui County  

7

  

4

 3 – m/c’s

0 – mopeds

1 – scooter

Total – 4

  

1

  

16
Kauai County  

1

  

0

 1 – m/c’s

0 – mopeds

0 – scooters

Total – 1

  

2
 

TOTAL

  

31

  

25

  

33*

  

4

  

1

  

94

*Includes 1 electric bike classified as a moped

 

Traffic Fatality Data from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020

Motor Vehicle Occupants  

Pedestrians

 M/C, Moped, Scooter Operators  

Bicyclists

 ATV

Operators

 

  

TOTAL
C&C of Honolulu  

27

  

16

 6 – m/c’s

0 – moped

0 – scooters

Total – 6

  

4

  

0

  

53
Hawaii County  

9

  

3

 3 – m/c’s

0 – moped

0 – scooters

Total – 3

  

0

  

0

  

15
Maui County  

2

  

2

 4 – m/c’s

0 – mopeds

2 – scooters

Total – 6

  

0

  

0

  

10
Kauai County  

4

  

0

 2 – m/c’s

1 – mopeds

0 – scooters

Total – 3

  

0

  

0

  

7
 

TOTAL

  

42

  

21

  

18

  

4

  

0

  

85

