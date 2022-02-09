PRESS RELEASE: Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.2 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

TEXAS, February 9 - February 9, 2022

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.22 billion in local sales tax allocations for February, 16.4 percent more than in February 2021. These allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2021 sales by businesses that report tax annually.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (February 2022) Recipient Feb. 2022 Allocations Change from Feb. 2021 Year-to-date Change Cities $789.4M ↑ 15.4% ↑ 19.7% Transit Systems $258.4M ↑ 15.5% ↑ 20.7% Counties $69.9M ↑ 14.6% ↑ 20.7% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $106.6M ↑ 29.2% ↑ 30.6% Total $1.22B ↑ 16.4% ↑ 20.9%