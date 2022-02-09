PRESS RELEASE: Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.2 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments
TEXAS, February 9 - February 9, 2022
(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.22 billion in local sales tax allocations for February, 16.4 percent more than in February 2021. These allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2021 sales by businesses that report tax annually.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (February 2022)
|Recipient
|Feb. 2022 Allocations
|Change from Feb. 2021
|Year-to-date Change
|Cities
|$789.4M
|↑15.4%
|↑19.7%
|Transit Systems
|$258.4M
|↑15.5%
|↑20.7%
|Counties
|$69.9M
|↑14.6%
|↑20.7%
|Special Purpose Taxing Districts
|$106.6M
|↑29.2%
|↑30.6%
|Total
|$1.22B
|↑16.4%
|↑20.9%
For details on February sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.