PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller’s Office Releases A Field Guide to the Taxes of Texas

TEXAS, February 10 - February 10, 2022

Texas Comptroller’s Office Releases A Field Guide to the Taxes of Texas

(AUSTIN) — The Texas Comptroller's office recently released A Field Guide to the Taxes of Texas, a periodic report providing an overview of Texas' major state taxes.

Every year, the state collects billions in state taxes and fees, federal receipts and other sources of revenue. These funds are used to pay for all the responsibilities of state government, including the education of nearly 5.4 million public school students and the provision of health insurance for more than 5 million low-income Texans.

In A Field Guide to the Taxes of Texas, readers can:

  • learn how major taxes have contributed to state revenue during the past 10 years;
  • see future revenue estimates, exemption value estimates and tax allocations; and
  • connect to other in-depth resources about state taxes.

“Using a graphic-rich overview of major state and local taxes, including historical collections and estimates of future growth, this guide highlights and compiles useful information from a variety of Comptroller reports in one easily accessed spot,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “This report provides lawmakers, business and community leaders, and the general public with an easy-to-understand reference explaining Texas’ major taxes and associated revenues.”

To find additional reports that highlight state spending and revenue, go to the Comptroller's website.

