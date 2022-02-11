Ilantus Products Cinches Security Innovation of the Year Award
In an industry that is projected to grow to $35 Billion by 2028, Ilantus Products seems to be on its way to becoming the gold standard for Converged IAM.
This award and many others are growing proof that Ilantus Products demonstrates innovativeness and excellence in product development. We promise to keep innovating the best IAM products possible.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday Indian IAM vendor Ilantus Products announced that it had won the ‘Security Innovation of the Year’ award at the 2nd Martech Leadership Awards 2022, hosted by leading B2B conference organizer Kamikaze. The award was for Ilantus Products’ flagship Converged IAM product – Compact Identity.
— Arun Singh, CEO, Ilantus
The product is purportedly one of the 3 only Converged IAM products in the market, which leading industry analysts have said is the ‘most fleshed out and capable of the 3’.
Converged IAM is the delivery of both key areas within IAM – Access Management (AM) and Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) from a single platform built on a single codebase. It offers numerous benefits including much lower cost than purchasing AM and IGA separately and is projected to account for more than 70% of all new IAM implementations by 2025. In an industry that is projected to grow to $35 Billion by 2028, Ilantus Products seems to be on its way to becoming the gold standard by which all Converged IAM products will be measured.
Chairman of Ilantus Products, Binod Singh said that “yet another recognition for our ground-breaking product, Compact Identity. Even though the real award is the satisfaction of our customers and seeing the product we have made with so much passion becoming a success, each award this product wins makes us smile.”
Compact Identity won numerous other awards in the last few years. It won ‘Most Innovative in Converged IAM’ at the RSA Conference in 2021. It also won the 2021 National Feather Award in 2 categories – ‘Award for Innovation in Cybersecurity' and ‘Best Cybersecurity Solution of the Year.’ Finally, it won the ‘Solution Provider of the Year’ award at the Silver Feather Awards hosted by Feather Touch in 2021.
It is clear we can expect great things from Ilantus Products in the future. On Thursday, Ilantus Products CEO Arun Singh (former Head of Cybersecurity at Ernst & Young) said that “This award and many others are growing proof that Ilantus Products demonstrates innovativeness and excellence in product development. We promise to keep innovating and engineering the best IAM products possible.”
Iana Davis
Ilantus Products
+1 720-375-6353
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn