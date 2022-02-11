Educator Joe Gilliland Looks Back at His Life as a Teacher
Reflections on life, teaching, and learningsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—Happy accidents seldom happen in life but when they do, they take one to places never imagined and pave the way to life-changing opportunities that change their paths forever. For author and educator Joe Gilliland, one surprising accident led him to pursue his life’s calling—teaching. And in his book, A Teacher’s Tale: A Memoir, he looks back at his life as an academic and all the lessons he has learned.
Teaching is a noble profession through and through. It requires stamina, compassion, dedication, and perseverance—qualities that come in short supply in some but are abundant in those who pursue the profession. There were already earlier signs of a teaching career while Joe Gilliland was still in the army during WWII, but his discovery of pursuing the profession actually came at his first class of conversational English in Wakayama University in Japan in the fall of 1950. The memoir concludes when his apprenticeship ends as he completes a master’s degree in English and a year as teaching assistant and a job teaching in a small college in east Texas.
A Teachers Tale: A Memoir is a captivating story of an inspiring educator, one that you will surely enjoy reading. Joe Gilliland looks back on his experience first as a student and later on as an educator himself. He shares in detail the early life in academe that shaped over 50 years as a college instructor in English and the humanities.
