UZBEKISTAN, February 9 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has departed for Samarkand region on a working visit.

Large-scale construction and landscaping activities are being carried out in Samarkand, measures are being taken to improve the well-being of the population through the “mahallabay” system of work.

During the visit, it is planned to get acquainted with the results of the work carried out in the region, the progress of the construction of new facilities.

Source: UzA