Shavkat Mirziyoyev gets acquainted with Samarkand International Airport

UZBEKISTAN, February 9 - On February 10, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in the city of Samarkand.

The Head of the state got acquainted with the conditions created at Samarkand International Airport.

The city’s air harbor is being renovated as part of a project worth almost $83 million. The runway was rebuilt last year. The construction of a new terminal has been completed and finishing work is underway. Road infrastructure, parking and lighting system are under construction. The name and activity of the great scientist Mirzo Ulugbek are closely connected with Samarkand. Therefore, the terminal building is made in the form of an open book, symbolizing the main work of our ancestor Ziji Jadidi Kuragoniy (New Astronomical Table of Kuragoni). The terminal is 175 meters wide and 25 meters high. It can serve 800 passengers per hour.

The airport will operate in the “open skies” mode, as well as serve cargo transportation. The new terminal will be put into operation next month.

Source: UzA