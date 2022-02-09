Submit Release
Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits Imam Bukhari Mausoleum

UZBEKISTAN, February 9 - During his trip to Samarkand, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the mausoleum of the distinguished scholar of hadith, Imam Bukhari.

Surahs from the Quran were recited.

The Head of the state became familiar with the construction activities carried out in the complex. A mosque for 10 thousand people, four minarets and terraces are being built here.

An underground gallery is organized on the right side of the mausoleum, from where pilgrims can see the grave of the scientist. The mausoleum will be decorated with carvings and calligraphic inscriptions, surahs from the Quran and hadiths will be written on the walls in the old style.

Information about the upcoming work was provided. It is planned to build a hotel, a parking lot, a bus station, catering facilities, shopping malls, ablution facilities next to the complex.

The President gave instructions on the high-quality construction of these facilities, the creation of modern conditions for the reception of pilgrims.

The Head of the state also visited the mausoleum of the First President Islam Karimov in the Khazrati Khizr Memorial Complex.

 

Source: UzA

