President talks with mahalla activists

UZBEKISTAN, February 10 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the citizens’ assembly of “Toshkent” mahalla in Jomboy district, Samarkand region.

Over 4 thousand people live here. There are more than ten shops, consumer service centers, a canteen and a confectionery shop. There is a school for a thousand children, a music school, a kindergarten for 600 places. Unemployed women learn how to sew in a training center organized in the mahalla guzar.

As is known, a new system of work in the context of mahallas has been introduced in Uzbekistan. Hokim’s assistants and youth leaders have also been appointed in 38 mahallas of Jomboy district. The President held a conversation with them.

Hokim’s assistants and youth leaders spoke about the results of the study in their mahallas, plans to eliminate existing problems. It was noted that members of needy families will be trained in professions and entrepreneurship. It is planned to attract preferential loans and subsidies for their self-employment, and allocate land plots for farming.

This year, 62 billion UZS of concessional loans and 4.5 billion UZS of subsidies are provided for the development of entrepreneurship and ensuring employment in Jambay district, which will be distributed through the “mahallabay” system.

The importance of the meaningful organization of youth leisure, their wide involvement in sports, education in a patriotic spirit was noted during the conversation.

 

Source: UzA

