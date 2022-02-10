Second CT scanner operational at Burnaby Hospital

CANADA, February 10 - People in Burnaby are benefitting from increased access to computed tomography (CT) scans as a second scanner at Burnaby Hospital opens to patients.

“The addition of a second CT scanner at Burnaby Hospital is a significant investment for Burnaby, which will help reduce wait times for those who need access to this important service,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Timely access to diagnostic services can be a critical first step to ensuring patients have access to necessary and life-saving care, which is why we are committed to expanding access to these services.”

A CT scanner is a diagnostic tool that allows health-care workers to see detailed images of organs, bones, soft tissues and blood vessels.

The existing CT scanner at Burnaby Hospital scans more than 20,000 patients per year. The second CT scanner is expected to provide an additional 8,500 scans in this year, with increasing volumes in the following years.

The new CT scanner was installed in late December 2021 with technologist training and initial startup taking place in January 2022. The CT scanner officially opened to patients on Jan. 15, 2022. Since then, 550 scans have been completed.

“Diagnostic medical imaging can help with prompt diagnosis and early access to treatment, improving patient experience and getting people back to the activities they enjoy,” said Dr. Victoria Lee, president and chief executive officer for Fraser Health. “I am grateful to the Fraser Health teams who worked in partnership with the Burnaby Hospital Foundation and the City of Burnaby. I appreciate the generosity from our community partners.”

The estimated cost of the project is $4.7 million. Through the Province, Fraser Health is contributing $3.2 million. The Burnaby Hospital Foundation is contributing $1.5 million, including a $1-million contribution from the City of Burnaby.

“We are thrilled to see this project come to fruition, particularly given the pandemic's widespread impact on hospital upgrades and expansions,” said Kristy James, chief executive officer of the Burnaby Hospital Foundation. “We can't thank our donors enough and we are so grateful to the City of Burnaby for its contribution of $1 million toward this project. We look forward to the positive impact it will have on the health of people in Burnaby for many years to come.”

Quotes:

Katrina Chen, MLA for Burnaby-Lougheed –

“CT scanners help save lives and ensure people get a prompt diagnosis and the treatment they need. With a second CT scanner at Burnaby Hospital, we are taking action to provide better care for our community.”

Janet Routledge, MLA for Burnaby North –

“I would like to thank everyone who made this new CT scanner a reality at Burnaby Hospital. The CT scanner is vital to detection, diagnosis and treatment, which benefits our friends, families and neighbours.”

Raj Chouhan, MLA for Burnaby-Edmonds –

“Our government is working hard for people in Burnaby, and I am pleased that we are investing in a second CT scanner at Burnaby Hospital. This is just one of the things we are doing to build an even stronger health-care system.”

Anne Kang, MLA for Burnaby-Deer Lake –

“The new CT scanner for Burnaby Hospital is great news for our community. It will allow people to get more timely access to the care they need.”

Mike Hurley, mayor of Burnaby –

“A CT scan helps speed up diagnosis so people can receive quick treatment and get back to their families and favourite activities sooner. The City of Burnaby understood how adding a second CT scanner at Burnaby Hospital would reduce wait times and have a lasting, positive impact on the health of our residents. We are proud to support the Burnaby Hospital Foundation in making this possible.”