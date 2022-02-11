Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Industry Players Form Alliances For Greater Capability

Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization market trends include companies investing towards acquiring and forming alliances with other companies in the market. The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing companies are following the trend of merger and acquisition in order to expand their global market reach to meet the client needs, to increase their production capabilities while maintaining cost efficiencies and to get access to latest technology and new services. The high levels of merger and acquisition activities are resulting in consolidation of the contract service providers. For instance, according to a PricewaterhouseCoopers report, the largest M&A activity in the contract development and manufacturing organization sector was the deal between Thermo Fisher Scientific and Patheon, where the former acquired the latter for $7.2 billion. Also, other important acquisitions were Thermo Fisher’s acquisition of Brammer Bio for $1.7 billion in 2019 and PAG’s acquisition of Acme Formulation Pvt Ltd., in 2021 for $145 million.

The global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization market size is expected to grow from $114.36 billion in 2021 to $122.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The pharmaceutical CMO market is expected to reach $159.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization market growth is driven by the increase in the demand for medicines across the globe. The high prevalence of diseases and the need for a longer lifespan increased the demand for medicines pushing the pharmaceutical companies to increase the production of existing drugs and raise the investment in their R&D to promote the development of new drugs. This impels the pharmaceutical companies to collaborate with contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) as a way to lower operational costs, thus, increasing the demand in pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market. According to Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company indicates that pharmaceutical contract manufacturing will emerge as a strategic option for many companies ranging from very large to smaller specialty pharma entities and this mostly will happen because the pharmaceuticals companies are looking for cost cutting.

Major players covered in the global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CMO) industry are Recipharm AB, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Aenova Group, Famar, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Chemicals Limited, Dishman Pharmaceuticals, HAUPT Pharma AG, Kemwell Pvt. Ltd., Nipro Corp., NextPharma, Royal DSM N.V, Althea Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza Group Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Consort Medical plc, Almac Group, Siegfried Holding AG, Evonik Industries AG and Vetter Pharma International GMBH.

TBRC’s global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization market report is segmented by type into active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing, finished dosage formulation (FDF) development and manufacturing, secondary packaging, by research phase into preclinical, phase I, phase II, phase III, phase IV, by end-user into big pharmaceutical companies, generic pharmaceutical companies, small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies.

The report is segmented by type into active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing, finished dosage formulation (FDF) development and manufacturing, secondary packaging, by research phase into preclinical, phase I, phase II, phase III, phase IV, by end-user into big pharmaceutical companies, generic pharmaceutical companies, small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies. The report provides pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CMO) market overview, forecast, market size and growth for the whole market, market segments, geographies, market trends, market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

