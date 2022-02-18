Changing Customer Perceptions in the Collection Industry and the Rise of Self-Service, with Harry Strausser III
Welcoming a topmost expert for a brand new Season!
Empathy is one of the biggest keys that we have. The lives of the consumers they (the collectors) are talking to are not that different from the collectors making the phone call.”CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new season and a whole lot of excitement for this new episode! What better way to kick-off a new series than by inviting one of the most experienced professionals from the Collection Industry with topics never debated before in our podcast.
— Harry Strausser III
Our First Contact: Stories of the Call Center podcast host, Christian Montes had the opportunity recently to meet with Harry Strausser III and learn about who he is, what he does, and the adventures that brought him here.
Harry prides himself in being a man of many experiences - being a second-generation collector, operator, educator, and President - a topmost expert with no shortage of experience under his belt.
The discussion flows around self-service and the importance of sharing and educating, new exciting horizons for the Collection Industry and much more!
Harry Strausser is one of the most widely-known individuals in the ARM landscape. With an experience of nearly half-century, Harry Strausser III is a well-respected voice of the collection industry and a certified ACA instructor, knowledgeable educator, and talented speaker.
So let's hear what he has to say - this is First Contact, Stories of the Call Center, episode 1 of Season 3 with Harry Strausser III, where you will learn about:
- Mentorship and How to Navigate Meaningful Decisions
- Embracing Technology and Assisting the ARM Industry on All Levels
- The Rise of Self-Service in the ARM Space
- Debt Collections: Changing Perceptions
- Moving Forward During COVID-19
- How to Retain Top Talent and Make WFH Enjoyable
NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider
Being more an extension of its clients’ services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single interface.
The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.
As a 30-year certified Instructor with ACA International, Harry has typically been surrounded by industry professionals that embrace education.