Global Insights on Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market to 2028 by Drivers, Opportunities, and Key Players
EINPresswire.com/ -- Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Component (Software Tools, Services), Deployment (Cloud, On Premise), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), and By Geography
The Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market is accounted for $2.42 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $23.04 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 38.0% during the forecast period. Machine learning as a service incorporates a comprehensive range of services and solutions and techniques interrelated closely to artificial intelligence which performs statistical analysis of input data to know its current or future relationship and performance. With massive digital transformations and technological disruptions being witnessed across diverse industry users, machine learning technology is surprising even the technology experts with new commercially viable use cases and a plethora of diverse industrial applications that it brings along with it. Machine learning as a service (MLaaS) incorporates range of services that offer machine learning tools through cloud computing services.
The network analytics and automated traffic management segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the exceptional growth of data across verticals. Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing awareness, sustainable growth of IT sector in the region, positive growth, and development of IoT technology sector in the region. North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, as this region has been extremely responsive towards adopting the latest technological advancements such as integration technologies with cloud, big data within machine learning services.
Some of the key players profiled in the Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., AT&T Intellectual Property, Claire Global, DeepMind Technologies Limited, Fair Isaac Corporation, Figure Eight Federal Inc, Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hyundai Motor Company, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, PurePredictive, Inc, SAS Institute Inc., and Yottamine Analytics Inc.
Stratistics Market Research Consulting Private Limited offer reports which supply an in-detail study and predict about the industry covering the inclusive overview of the market that will help clients and business creation policies. Our report offers company profiling with meticulous strategies such as business overview, financials, key products, and current key developments along with the SWOT analysis of the key players related to the market, and porter’s five forces for the market insights. Our reports are devised with eclectic industry audience in mind and give a snapshot into the attractiveness, possible and competitive scenery of a market mapping the key frequent trends. Our report covers market share estimations for the provincial and country-level segments and diverse market trends such as market opportunities, challenges, key drivers and restraints, futuristic scenarios, threats, volume and value forecasts, strategic recommendations, covid-19 impact, and various investment opportunities for the producers operating in the global and regional markets. The reports are constantly updated every year and revised by team of research experts, so that it will reflect the current trends and information, and making sure that all trends and insight are captured and analyzed in a single report.
We offer market estimations, forecasts, regional segmentation for the market which covers the world’s largest economies, and CAGR of any prominent country in the report as per the client's interest. We have high experience in research and consulting for diverse industry domains to supply to the requirements of both individual and corporate clients. Our research teams are a permutation of shrewd experience and young exuberance that reflects in the quality of the work. Our report provides data information related to the strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, expansions, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures for the foremost companies on a regional scale for the assorted markets in the industries. Our experienced consulting team uses proprietary data sources and different tools and methods to collect and analyze the information and is their mettle and stance towards providing the best to our clients that makes the reports be prominent.
