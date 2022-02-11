Pastor and Author Craig Proves Real Meaning of Scripture Passages
A deciphered Bible text meanings in one truth-telling bookCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—Seeing is believing, that is the usual notion of almost everyone. When an existing belief is questioned, would you dare to read? In the book, Demonic Conspiracy Known as Calvinism, by an author and pastor Ronald Craig, a daring argument of revealing real meanings behind the plain scripture passages found in the Bible and arguments against the Calvinist theological system as one of the darkest beliefs, are introduced.
The book explains that mere blind obedience without understanding the context, is a committal of a grievous sin. Craig understands that every believer seeks explanations thus, he emphasizes in the book that a particular belief should be traced where it is coming from. Calvinism, the center argument of the book, for Craig is the darkest existing belief in the world.
Unveiling the reasons for Craig's claims, he explains that Calvinism denies the basic concept of God’s capability to love everyone hence a demonic manifestation. Undoubtedly, this book highlights significant points in being critical upon the attempt of believing or joining religious groups. Wherein, in this time of temptations, one must be vigilant, critical, and open-minded to not fall into false and demonic belief, even if widely recognized, just like Calvinism.
For twenty years, the author Ronald Craig, has been a home-church pastor. He got a Bachelor of Arts degree. Having published 9 Christian books, he remains firm in his mission in telling truths behind Bible texts to the people. Additionally, he is a Youtuber, sharing similar kinds of content to the viewers, to better understand their beliefs and the meanings behind every text in the sacred book of revelations and accountability for every man alive on Earth.
