Pastor Ronald Craig Hides No Secrets About Calvinism

A book that will make you think twice about the realities you used to believe in

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cookstown, NJ—Oftentimes, we cling to and believe what we saw and hear around us, but we never really fathom the depth of these beliefs. We just kind of accepted these realities, for it is already laid down to us before we even learned to ask questions. In Demonic Conspiracy Known as Calvinism , the author revealed that not everything we accepted as reality is true is the truth. There is more to Calvinism than what we read in books, and what the people around us inject into our system.Author Ronald Craig got a Bachelor of Arts Degree and then attended a Charismatic Bible School. He was called into the Gospel ministry in 1970 at the age of 25. For twenty years now, he had been a home-church pastor and had published 9 Christian books. He plans to keep writing as a way of revealing the truth about God. To further strengthen this advocacy, he also has two YouTube video channels, presenting more Bible-revelation truth.Pastor Ronald Craig's Demonic Conspiracy Known as Calvinism thoroughly explains and proves that everything he knew about Calvinism is the truth through many plain Scripture passages. He defended these realities with pieces of evidence that will support his take on Calvinism. There is a way that seems right to a man, but it ends in death, said two times in Proverbs. Every believer wants to believe he or she is in the right church. But Jesus warned: Take heed that the light in you is not darkness. Many churches and movements today may seem right to many, but they are purveyors of darkness. Ronald reveals that the Calvinist theological system is one of the darkest.This book will definitely flicker the reader's interest in the author's different take on Calvinism. Get a copy today through online platforms or in bookstores.