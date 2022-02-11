Pastor Ronald Craig Bravely Reveals the Dark Truths of Calvinism
A book that will flicker your interest in beliefs and religionsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—There is a way that seems right to a man, but it ends in death, said two times in Proverbs. Every believer wants to believe he or she is in the right church. But Jesus warned: Take heed that the light in you is not darkness. Many churches and movements today may seem right to many, but they are purveyors of darkness. Ronald Craig’s Demonic Conspiracy Known as Calvinism reveals that the Calvinist theological system is one of the darkest.
Author Ronald Craig is not new to religion-centered books. He was called into the Gospel ministry in 1970 at the age of 25. He got a Bachelor of Arts degree and then attended a Charismatic Bible School. For twenty years now, he had been a home-church pastor and had published 9 Christian books. He also has two YouTube video channels that present more Bible-revelation truth. Moreover, he plans to keep writing and revealing the truth about God.
In Demonic Conspiracy Known as Calvinism, Pastor Ronald Craig hides no secrets in everything he knows about Calvinism. He revealed that not everything we believe is true is the truth. Oftentimes, we cling to and believe what we saw and hear around us, but we never really fathom the depth of these beliefs. We just kind of accepted these realities, for it is already laid down to us before we even learned to ask questions. There is more to Calvinism than what we read in books, and what the people around us inject into our system. This book thoroughly proves that reality through many plain Scripture passages.
Every page will certainly open your eyes to realities you’ve never ever imagined existed. Get a copy today through online platforms or in bookstores.
About Writers' Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
