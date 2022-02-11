Submit Release
International Radon Association Announces $1,000 Drawing For Testing Your Home For Radon

The International Radon Association is hoping to encourage homeowners to test their homes for radon by offering a $1,000 prize.

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, USA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Radon Association (RADON.ORG) announced a nationwide drawing for individuals in the United States, offering an award of $1,000 to one randomly chosen participant. To enter, individuals must submit proof they completed a radon test at their residence after January 1, 2022, and prior to the March 31st deadline. This program was developed as a way to encourage individuals to test their homes for the presence of radon, a naturally-occurring radioactive carcinogen. Elevated radon levels are regularly found in homes throughout the United States and other parts of the world. Testing for radon is affordable and can be done by a certified professional or with a do-it-yourself kit that is analyzed by a laboratory.

Radon is responsible for the deaths of approximately 21,000 people in the United States each year, usually due to complications of lung cancer. Cold months are considered the best time to test for radon because windows and doors usually remain closed, enabling more consistent readings that more accurately record radon levels when they’re likely the highest.

To enter the drawing, visit the International Radon Association drawing page.
A winner will be announced in early April.

