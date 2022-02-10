Governor Carney Issues Statement on Wilmington Learning Collaborative

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Wednesday issued the following statement on the Wilmington Learning Collaborative:

“There is nothing more important than making sure our students get the education they need and deserve,” said Governor John Carney. “I want to thank members of the Christina, Brandywine, and Red Clay boards of education who unanimously voted to move forward with exploring the Wilmington Learning Collaborative – a partnership aimed at giving children, families and educators the support they need to be successful. Thank you to all who have come out to public meetings and other forums to discuss the Collaborative. We’ll only be successful if we continue to work together.”