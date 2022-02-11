When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

American Gourmet is recalling snack size bags of .99c Saladitos, net weight 1.5 oz, per picture below because it has the potential to be contaminated with lead.

Lead is a toxic substance present in our environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some lead from daily actions such as inhaling dust, eating food, or drinking water.

Exposure to larger amounts of lead can cause lead poisoning. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount of and duration of lead exposure and age of the person exposed.

Symptoms can include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, irritability, weakness, behavior or mood changes, delirium, seizures, and coma. However, infants, young children and the developing fetus can be affected by chronic exposure to amounts of lead that may not result in obvious symptoms of lead poisoning. A child with lead poisoning may not look or act sick. Lead poising in children can cause: learning disabilities, developmental delays, and lower IQ scores.

Product was distributed in South San Diego through Liquor stores. It has a lot # 211203 and a sell by 12/03/2022. The UPC number is #1578600104

No illness was reported to date due to the distribution of this product.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that dried plums or saladitos containing lead was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of lead.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased American gourmet .99c, 1.5 oz bags of Saladitos are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-760-599-0480 from 8 AM to 5 PM Monday thru Friday, Pacific time.